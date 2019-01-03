Police at the scene in Huntingdon High Street Police at the scene in Huntingdon High Street

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at about 10.20am today (3 January) with reports of a man threatening someone with a knife in the High Street, Huntingdon.

“Officers from the armed policing unit attended the scene, but the man had fled. He is described as black, with long dreadlocks in a ponytail, wearing a dark coat and jeans.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, also left the area is not believed to have been injured.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 109 of 3 January or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.”