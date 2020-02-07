A man has died following a single-vehicle collision near Sawtry this morning (February 7).

At about 2.45am, a blue Toyota RAV4 was travelling on the B1090 towards Woodwalton when the vehicle left the road and careered into a water-filled ditch.

Emergency services attended but despite best efforts, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 40 of 7 February.