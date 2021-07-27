News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:58 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 1:27 PM July 27, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a break in at a Farm on Swavesey Road, Fen Drayton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break in at a Farm on Swavesey Road, Fen Drayton between 8pm on Tuesday July 20 and 7am on Wednesday July 21. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break in at a Farm on Swavesey Road, Fen Drayton between 8pm on Tuesday July 20 and 7am on Wednesday July 21. 

The offenders broke into an outbuilding by cutting the security gate lock, and stole items with an estimated value of £6000. 

Items include; 200 fencing stakes, 10 rolls of stock wire, four rolls of barbed wire, a Hydraulic post hole borer and a Hydraulic post rammer. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/48013/21. 

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. 

