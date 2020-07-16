Amber Morris, who attends the TBAP Unity Academy, wrote ‘I can, I am, I will’, celebrating her individuality and hopes for the future.

She shared the poem with international hair stylist Louis Byrne, who visited the academy and met her last year.

Louis, who has worked with the likes of Ellie Goulding and Lady Gaga, shared Amber’s heartfelt words on his Instagram page on June 26 to mark LGBT equality day.

He said: “The Unity Academy is at the forefront of an inspiring movement in schools for LGBTQ+ learners.

A socially distanced prom followed for final year students to celebrate their achievements. Amber Morris is pictured with Anastacia Aldrich. Picture: INSTAGRAM/ UNITY A socially distanced prom followed for final year students to celebrate their achievements. Amber Morris is pictured with Anastacia Aldrich. Picture: INSTAGRAM/ UNITY

“They give them the tools to go out into the world as confident, proud and high-achieving young adults.

“I met Amber who shone bright - and its people like Amber who will make our planet a better place to be.”

In her poem, Amber, who is equality and diversity student representative at the school, writes: “I can be a success, I can make a difference. I can do anything, I can be me.

“I will come out of my cocoon, I will spread my wings and I will fly.”

A poem written by a St Neots student has been shared on Instagram by celebrity hair stylist Louis Byrne. Picture: INSTAGRAM/ UNITY A poem written by a St Neots student has been shared on Instagram by celebrity hair stylist Louis Byrne. Picture: INSTAGRAM/ UNITY

Amber read her poem out loud during a virtual speech day at the school to highlight the importance of developing individual talent and skills.

The head girl and head boy, Anastacia Aldrich and Christopher Parry, also gave virtual speeches describing the opportunities at TBAP Unity Academy.

A socially distanced prom followed for final year students to celebrate their achievements.

For those learners who were unable to attend due to shielding, Unity Academy staff made deliveries of pizzas and memorabilia to ensure everyone was included.

A poem written by a St Neots student has been shared on Instagram by celebrity hair stylist Louis Byrne. Picture: INSTAGRAM/ UNITY A poem written by a St Neots student has been shared on Instagram by celebrity hair stylist Louis Byrne. Picture: INSTAGRAM/ UNITY

Sarah Anderson-Rawlins, head of school, TBAP Unity Academy said, “Our virtual speech day celebration highlighted the importance of believing in every learner and giving them a voice.

“We were incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements.

“Moving speeches from the head girl and boy also reminded us all to hold our heads up high and to enjoy our unique talents and qualities.”