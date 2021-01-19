News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

How to listen to our 'We Need to Talk...' podcast episodes

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:00 AM January 19, 2021   
Podcast logo

Our We Need to Talk podcast is set to focus on mental health. - Credit: Archant

The next episode in our podcast series is set to launch later this month – and you will be able to listen for free via your podcast platform. 

Our episode will focus on mental health and speak to experts and individuals who work through it on a daily basis. 

It comes after our two previous episodes on grief and the contaminated blood scandal of the 1980s. 

Listening to audio programmes, or podcasts, is simple if you have access to the internet. 

You just need to find a podcast platform or app that suits you and most are available via many different apps. 

You can listen via our host Audioboom online at www.podfollow.com/need-to-talk 

You may also want to watch:

If you have an iPhone you can use the Apple podcasts app, which should already be downloaded on your phone, so search your apps for ‘podcasts’. 

Or use the digital music service Spotify by searching under ‘archant podcasts’ or listen on the TuneIn/ Deezer app. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pair jailed after drugs and cash worth £184k seized in 'peaceful' village
  2. 2 Child rescued from floodwater in Godmanchester
  3. 3 Harrowing video warning from seriously ill 20-year-old who survived Covid
  1. 4 Here's your 'thank you' messages for school staff
  2. 5 Godmanchester Rapist is jailed for 15 years
  3. 6 First patients in St Ives to receive Covid-19 vaccination
  4. 7 Vaccine programme in St Ives and Warboys to start this week
  5. 8 Hinchingbrooke planning to expand critical care as Covid cases rise
  6. 9 GP surgeries in Huntingdon and Papworth start vaccine roll-out
  7. 10 Man guilty of murdering partner's baby son

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid cases highest in Hunts since pandemic began, new figures reveal

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

John and Ann are first patients in St Neots to receive Covid vaccine

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Flood warnings issued as police receive multiple calls

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Police investigation closed into deaths of two men in Hunts village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus