Published: 12:00 AM January 19, 2021

The next episode in our podcast series is set to launch later this month – and you will be able to listen for free via your podcast platform.

Our episode will focus on mental health and speak to experts and individuals who work through it on a daily basis.

It comes after our two previous episodes on grief and the contaminated blood scandal of the 1980s.

Listening to audio programmes, or podcasts, is simple if you have access to the internet.

You just need to find a podcast platform or app that suits you and most are available via many different apps.

You can listen via our host Audioboom online at www.podfollow.com/need-to-talk

If you have an iPhone you can use the Apple podcasts app, which should already be downloaded on your phone, so search your apps for ‘podcasts’.

Or use the digital music service Spotify by searching under ‘archant podcasts’ or listen on the TuneIn/ Deezer app.