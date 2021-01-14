Published: 5:20 AM January 14, 2021

A traditional Plough Sunday service was held virtually on Zoom for more than 60 parishioners in a Huntingdonshire village.

Plans to move the service on January 10 from St Nicolas Church in Hail Weston to Saint Andrew’s in Great Staughton has to be postponed due to lockdown.

Instead, the service which is held to start the farming year, had to be put on Zoom at short notice.

However, more than 60 people attended – offering enthusiastic feedback for the new ‘online’ format.

Will Mumford of Agden Green Farm showed off his British built 5 furrow reversible plough by joining the service using his phone.

The plough was a lot bigger that the one normally brought into the church for the occasion.

Glenn Coiley, licenced lay minister, thanked everyone who had rallied round to help make the service a success.

He said “Zoom is probably here to stay even when we get back into church”.