News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Plough Sunday Zoom service marks start of farming year

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:20 AM January 14, 2021   
Plough Sunday

Plough Sunday service took place via Zoom. - Credit: Archant

A traditional Plough Sunday service was held virtually on Zoom for more than 60 parishioners in a Huntingdonshire village. 

Plans to move the service on January 10 from St Nicolas Church in Hail Weston to Saint Andrew’s in Great Staughton has to be postponed due to lockdown. 

Instead, the service which is held to start the farming year, had to be put on Zoom at short notice.  

However, more than 60 people attended – offering enthusiastic feedback for the new ‘online’ format.  

Will Mumford of Agden Green Farm showed off his British built 5 furrow reversible plough by joining the service using his phone.  

The plough was a lot bigger that the one normally brought into the church for the occasion.  

Glenn Coiley, licenced lay minister, thanked everyone who had rallied round to help make the service a success.  

Most Read

  1. 1 John and Ann are first patients in St Neots to receive Covid vaccine
  2. 2 Covid cases highest in Hunts since pandemic began, new figures reveal
  3. 3 Police investigation closed into deaths of two men in Hunts village
  1. 4 Paramedic guilty of raping a patient and of sexual assault in his ambulance
  2. 5 Katie shares her mental health struggles for Hunts Post campaign
  3. 6 St Neots woman is distributing free school meals
  4. 7 Godmanchester Town U7s delighted with new kit and sponsors
  5. 8 How you can praise our school staff for their dedication during lockdown
  6. 9 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
  7. 10 New homes in Needingworth brings jobs

He said “Zoom is probably here to stay even when we get back into church”. 

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marquee erected outside St Neots GP centre to help deliver Covid-19 vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

Lorry overturns closing B660 in Ramsey St Mary's

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Mum who lost children in St Neots house fire thanks public

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

GP surgeries in St Neots to roll out vaccines

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus