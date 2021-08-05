Lots to do for families in the summer holidays says BID
- Credit: BID
As glorious sunshine turns to rain that can only mean one thing – school holidays!
Thankfully, the rain held off just long enough for our Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 31, allowing so many families the opportunity to enjoy the activities and free rides on offer.
After what has been a really strange time for us all it was a pleasure to see and hear so many children having fun and enjoying themselves.
Those attending also had the opportunity to enter our summer hamper competition. The contents of which have all been purchased in various shops in town, showing that you can really shop local.
Congratulations go to George and Val who guessed the price of the summer hamper goodies to within 26p of the total cost of £302.76.
Speaking of the school holidays; parents have the difficult task of keeping children entertained particularly if the weather keeps them inside.
The Commemoration Hall, in Huntingdon, is running an exciting programme of events and workshops under their Arts Alive KIDS GET CREATIVE series and many of the activities are free.
You can check out the Commemoration Hall website for full details and there are also details on how to book.
Don’t forget the newly opened Arts Café located in the lobby of the hall and this has outside seating available for visitors to enjoy a relaxing coffee and a delicious cake while the kids are kept busy.
And finally, the phrase that meets some with dread and others a sense of relief ‘back to school.
Here in Huntingdon you can get everyone kitted out with stationery, uniform and shoes. With many offers already in place to allow you to get ahead of the game, get organised and then relax and enjoy the rest of the holidays.
Remember shop locally and support your High Street. To find a business, check out our directory at www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk
For further information, contact Huntingdon First on 01480 450250 or email info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk