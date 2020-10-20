It was the first time that the parish had qualified for the Green Flag Award and was just one of three in the region to receive it.

The QEII playing field and children’s play park was one of more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the environmental award for 2020 in what proved to be a record-breaking year.

Cllr Jean Matheson, chairman of the Parish Council, said: “We are delighted to have won the Green Flag Award and are proud that the QEII playing field and children’s play park in Little Paxton has been recognised nationally.

“This is such a wonderful achievement. Open spaces play a great part in providing solace in the current Covid 19 climate.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

“It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Little Paxton Parish Council has achieved the highest international standards for the QEII playing field and children’s play park demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Keep Britain Tidy is a leading environmental charity which sets the standard for the management of parks and beaches, inspires people to be litter-free and to waste less.

Any green space that is free to enter and accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award which are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their award status.