Shakespeare play coming to Little Barford this summer

Published: 9:00 AM April 9, 2021

Shakespeare's The Tempest is being performed in Little Barford, near St Neots, this summer.

The play is being staged by the This Is My Theatre company and the performance will be socially-distanced show.

Ethan Taylor, associate artistic director, said: “We are very excited to be one of the first theatre companies dusting ourselves off and getting back on the road and we are sure that our fun-filled show (packed with action and live music) will bring some much-needed joy this summer.

“The production will be all that This Is My Theatre audiences have come to love about our shows and we are excited to be re-engaging communities with the arts after these past few months of lockdown.”

The performance is at St Deny's Church, Little Barford, near St Neots, on Tuesday, June 8 at 7pm.

For more information and to book a ticket, go to: www.thisismytheatre.com/thetempestatlittlebarford

