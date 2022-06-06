Gallery

Spectators pitched up at the Regatta Fields in Hemingford Abbots in fancy dress to watch the flotilla. - Credit: Hunts Post

Here is a round-up of just some of the events that took place in Huntingdonshire on June 4 as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It was anchors away at the Bailey bridge in Hemingford Abbots as an army of boats set sail along the River Great Ouse for a Jubilee River Pageant.

There was lots of splashing and laughing before the flotilla set off from Bailey bridge for the Jubilee river pageant. - Credit: Hunts Post

Several boats, motorboats and paddleboards congregated in the early evening under the bridge, styled in their best patriotic outfits before setting sail.

A paddleboarder in patriotic clothing ready for the start of the Jubilee River Pageant in Hemingford Abbots. - Credit: Hunts Post

One participant got into the Jubilee spirit, riding a crown-shaped boat. - Credit: Hunts Post

MP Jonathan Djanogly was on one of the boats during the Jubilee river pageant. - Credit: Hunts Post

A huge crowd were gathered in the Regatta Field to cheer on the flotilla that sailed through and enjoyed a hog roast, courtesy of Axe & Compass, whilst they eagerly waited.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate and Meghan making a surprise appearance at the river pageant along the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Hunts Post

Spectators at the river pageant were able to tuck into a big hog roast while they waited for the flotilla. - Credit: Hunts Post

Earlier in the day, there was the Exercising of the Freedom of St Ives military parade in Market Hill. Military personnel in the 42 Engineer Regiment marched around Market Hill alongside local cadets.

Members of the 42 Engineer Regiment parading down Market Hill in St Ives. - Credit: Hunts Post

The Mayor of St Ives, Cllr Philip Pope, undertook a ceremonial inspection of the troops before delivering a rousing speech. - Credit: Hunts Post

A mother and her child dressed in a Jubilee themed Union Jack dress to watch the Exercising of the Freedom of St Ives military parade. - Credit: Hunts Post

Military personnel before the start of the Exercising of The Freedom of St Ives in Market Hill - Credit: Hunts Post

Volunteers with the Butterfly Legacy Project sold handmade Jubilee themed items at St Ives Market and stand with their impressively sowed Jubilee quilt. - Credit: Hunts Post

Over in Godmanchester, on the recreation ground across the Chinese Bridge, there was an outdoor cinema to celebrate the Jubilee, arranged by the Town Council and Cross Key Homes.

More than 100 children and residents nestled in for the Jubilee outdoor cinema in Godmanchester. - Credit: Hunts Post

Hundreds of families brought their picnics and gathered to watch Mary Poppins Returns at 3pm and bask in the glorious sun, followed by a screening of Cruella at 7.30pm.

A family settling in on their picnic rug ready to watch Mary Poppins Returns at the outdoor cinema - Credit: Hunts Post

Two attendees at the Godmanchester outdoor cinema made sure to secure themselves the best seats in the house. - Credit: Hunts Post

Two attendees enjoying a live performance from the band Tenmoku before the start of the Godmanchester outdoor cinema. - Credit: Hunts Post

There was also live music from the band Tenmoku before each film, ensuring everyone was thoroughly entertained.



