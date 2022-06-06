Gallery
Picture gallery of the Jubilee events across Huntingdonshire
- Credit: Hunts Post
Here is a round-up of just some of the events that took place in Huntingdonshire on June 4 as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
It was anchors away at the Bailey bridge in Hemingford Abbots as an army of boats set sail along the River Great Ouse for a Jubilee River Pageant.
Several boats, motorboats and paddleboards congregated in the early evening under the bridge, styled in their best patriotic outfits before setting sail.
A huge crowd were gathered in the Regatta Field to cheer on the flotilla that sailed through and enjoyed a hog roast, courtesy of Axe & Compass, whilst they eagerly waited.
Earlier in the day, there was the Exercising of the Freedom of St Ives military parade in Market Hill. Military personnel in the 42 Engineer Regiment marched around Market Hill alongside local cadets.
Over in Godmanchester, on the recreation ground across the Chinese Bridge, there was an outdoor cinema to celebrate the Jubilee, arranged by the Town Council and Cross Key Homes.
Hundreds of families brought their picnics and gathered to watch Mary Poppins Returns at 3pm and bask in the glorious sun, followed by a screening of Cruella at 7.30pm.
There was also live music from the band Tenmoku before each film, ensuring everyone was thoroughly entertained.