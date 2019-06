Leonard and Brenda Moore are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Leonard and Brenda Moore are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary

The couple, who live at Windsor Court, in Somersham, met when they were both 19-years-old, in Sutton Hoo, in Suffolk. At the time Brenda was working in the land army and Leonard was working nearby at RAF Bentwaters in the transport department.

Leonard, who is 91, was born and brought-up in Earith and met Brenda, also 91, in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The pair married at Rushmere Church, in Ipswich, on June 25 1949, aged 21.

Brenda said: "The wedding wasn't very big at all. I had two bridesmaids, and a very small reception.

"After the church we had a few friends celebrate with us and then went off onto our honeymoon. It was a lovely day."

Leonard and Brenda Moore are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Leonard and Brenda Moore are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary

After becoming Mr and Mrs Moore, the pair then took the train to Southampton where they celebrated their honeymoon for a week.

After their honeymoon, the couple returned to Earith where Leonard started working for the railway, and then as a builder, and Brenda worked as a carer.

The pair went on to have their first child, Bruce, who is now 68, and then later welcomed their second son, Stephen, who is now 63. They also have four grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

When asked about the secret to a happy marriage, Brenda said: "[The secret is] having a sense of humour".

"It's important to understand each other and be able to compromise and have a laugh. I am so proud of us for being married this long, I think in this day and age it's really special to be married for so long, it really doesn't feel like it."

Brenda added: "We never really argue and just seem to get along really well. I suppose that is one of the reasons why we are still together all these years on."

Reflecting on the milestone, Leonard said: "The years have flown by, it really doesn't feel like we have been married that long. It seems like just yesterday we met."