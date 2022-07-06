Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Plaque unveiled for Legion's new home

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM July 6, 2022
John Bridge, third from left, with members of the Brampton & District Royal British Legion.

John Bridge, third from left, with members of the Brampton & District Royal British Legion. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A branch of the Royal British Legion in Huntingdonshire has unveiled a plaque to mark the fact that it has a new permanent home.

The Brampton & District Branch of the RBL will be holding future meetings and events at the Hare on The Green pub in Brampton with the support of the publicans, Christopher and Lucy Hare.

"This venue now provides a perfect platform to hold events to raise both the awareness of the branch as well as the Royal British Legion and the work they do to support Armed Forces personnel, past and present," said branch chairman Michael Forsdick.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, John Bridge, conducted the unveiling along with his wife Jenny. Branch members and local dignitaries, including Cllr Michael Burke, chairman of Huntingdonshire District Council and Cllr Karl Webb, Huntingdon Town Armed Forces Champion.

After the unveiling the Deputy Lieutenant went on to open the Brampton Village Fete.

The Branch meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Hare on The Green, starting at 7pm and welcomes anyone interested in supporting the Royal British Legion.

For further information go to the group's Facebook page which details upcoming events or contact: bramptonrbl.chairman@rbl.community or on: 07938026504.


John Bridge unveiled the plaque at the Hare on the Green at Brampton.

John Bridge unveiled the plaque at the Hare on the Green at Brampton. - Credit: HUNTS POST


Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Opposition group to fight plans for new homes in village

Alexander Gilham

person
The A1 near Eaton Socon, with a Tesco lorry driving along.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Vehicle caught fire on A1 near St Neots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Two cars with debris around them, a third car is behind.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Honda, Seat and Toyota crash on A141

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Cambridge Belfry, with bricks and plants.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man assaulted woman and verbally abused hotel staff

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon