John Bridge, third from left, with members of the Brampton & District Royal British Legion. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A branch of the Royal British Legion in Huntingdonshire has unveiled a plaque to mark the fact that it has a new permanent home.

The Brampton & District Branch of the RBL will be holding future meetings and events at the Hare on The Green pub in Brampton with the support of the publicans, Christopher and Lucy Hare.

"This venue now provides a perfect platform to hold events to raise both the awareness of the branch as well as the Royal British Legion and the work they do to support Armed Forces personnel, past and present," said branch chairman Michael Forsdick.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, John Bridge, conducted the unveiling along with his wife Jenny. Branch members and local dignitaries, including Cllr Michael Burke, chairman of Huntingdonshire District Council and Cllr Karl Webb, Huntingdon Town Armed Forces Champion.

After the unveiling the Deputy Lieutenant went on to open the Brampton Village Fete.

The Branch meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Hare on The Green, starting at 7pm and welcomes anyone interested in supporting the Royal British Legion.

For further information go to the group's Facebook page which details upcoming events or contact: bramptonrbl.chairman@rbl.community or on: 07938026504.





