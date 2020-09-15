The family of Patrick Kenny want to help others who have mental health issues. The family of Patrick Kenny want to help others who have mental health issues.

The family of Patrick Kenny want a permanent plaque to be placed on St Neots Town Bridge - to help people who are struggling with their mental health.

Patrick, 25, took his own life in February 2020 and was battling with his mental health.

His family and close friends wanted to do something positive in his memory and placed notes of hope onto the town bridge - only to find a week later they had been removed.

This left them feeling upset and confused as to who had taken them down.

The notes of hope were produced by Patrick’s sister Nicola and close friend Hannah.

Nicola now wants a plaque to be put on the bridge for anyone who may need support during a tough time.

She said: “I feel it’s very hurtful that these notes were taken down without anyone informing us. I feel like it invalidates what has happened and I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“I want to find out who took them down, so I can ask them for permission to put something permanent up, like a plaque.

“Something like this might have helped my brother and save the life of someone who is struggling.”

Nicola explained that she received a positive response from the public when the notes were in place.

She added: “I want to offer my support to people, I am available to anyone who may need advice or someone to talk to.”

St Neots town mayor, Stephen Ferguson also wants to support the family with their plan for a plaque on the bridge.

He said: “I doubt that the tags were removed maliciously, but I think we need to work together as a community to petition HDC and CCC to install more permanent versions of the signs. If they save only one life then it will have been worth it.”

Eynesbury United FC will hold a home game on October 10 and the club will be asking for donations to support Patrick’s family to buy a plaque.

The Hunts Post contacted Cambridgeshire County Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and St Neots Town Council and none of the authorities had any information about the removal of the notes.

If you need help for depression or mental health issues, contact MIND, at: www.mind.org.uk or call: 0208 215 2243 or Samaritans on 116 123.