What the new homes on Loves Farm could look like What the new homes on Loves Farm could look like

The London and Quadrant Housing Trust has lodged the application with Huntingdonshire District Council for 41 new homes to be situated north of Cambridge Road, in St Neots and they were approved on June 26.

The application was granted outline planning permission in January 2017 and now has full planning permission.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: "The site, at the junction of Dramsell Rise and Cambridge Road, provides an opportunity to complete the built form along Cambridge Road, complementing the existing buildings and creating a high quality scheme at the gateway to the Love's Farm development."

The area, which is about 2.5 acres, is located opposite the new Wintringham Park development, which is currently being built.

The site where the homes will be built The site where the homes will be built

The team anticipates work starting on site in October 2019, with the homes completed by July 2021.

Fiona Whyte, Head of Land & Acquisitions (Counties Region) at L&Q said, "We're delighted that Huntington District Council has approved our plans for the latest phase of Loves Farm. At L&Q, we believe that everyone deserves a quality home they can afford, and these proposals will make a substantial contribution towards local affordable housing needs."

"We look forward to working with the local community as we continue our journey at Loves Farm."