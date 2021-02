Published: 11:27 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 11:28 AM February 22, 2021

Plans to redevelop Hinchingbrooke Hospital are continuing, with a proposal to create a new, purpose-built operating theatres block located between the main hospital site and the Treatment Centre.

This proposed build, worth £27m, forms the second phase of the ongoing redevelopment of the site and follows the completion of refurbished urgent care facilities in November last year.

The new block will replace the theatres in the main hospital building, which are coming to the end of their operational life cycle. This project is subject to business case approval by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Dr Arshiya Khan, chief strategy and transformation officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This development will be a major improvement in the experience of our patients and staff at Hinchingbrooke and we are pleased to be able to invite them to have a say on how the building will look.

“We have three designs provided by our architects that we are asking people to rank in order of preference. We are also holding online presentations for our staff and local communities to provide any additional information they may require ahead of making their choices.”

As part of work currently taking place to submit a planning application to the local authority, the Trust which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital is gathering the views of its staff, patients and members of the local community to help choose the preferred design of the exterior of the proposed theatre block building.

The Trust is inviting the community to participate in the poll in the following ways: