Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Plans to demolish barn and create organic food business

Logo Icon

Hannah Brown Local Democracy Reporting Service

Published: 3:00 PM May 24, 2022
Plans have been submitted to HDC to demolish the barn and build an organic nursery.

Plans have been submitted to HDC to demolish the barn and build an organic nursery. - Credit: LDRS

New plans have been submitted to demolish a derelict barn and create a new organic food nursery, with jobs offered for people with learning disabilities.

A planning application has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council to transform the site in Yaxley.

Currently the land off Askews Lane, is described as being mostly derelict with a timber barn, and two storage containers.

Planning documents submitted as part of the planning application state that there are also some structures from a former nursery, including two greenhouses that operated on the site around seven to 10 years ago.

The application also states that the site has been vandalised at times since the former nursery closed.

The new plans set out details around reopening a nursery business on the site which will grow organic food and plants.

The derelict barn is proposed to be demolished and replaced, and the existing greenhouses would be used to grow the produce.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cambridgeshire zoo 'devastated' following death of white Bengal tiger
  2. 2 St Neots Street Food Fest promises to be "bigger and better"
  3. 3 EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘to work at restaurant in Cambridgeshire’
  1. 4 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
  2. 5 Public meeting to discuss Luton aircraft stacking system
  3. 6 Find out what's happening in Huntingdonshire for the Queen's Jubilee?
  4. 7 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 St Neots business raises £2700 for Ukrainians in Huntingdonshire
  6. 9 MBR Acres releases image of graffiti message
  7. 10 Philip Pope named mayor of St Ives for a second time

The access to the site from the road is also proposed to be widened, as part of the planning application, and a small parking area is also planned to be created.

In the planning statement it said: “The reinstatement of the site would provide economic, social and environmental benefits to the local community.

“From an economic perspective, the business is intended to employ up to three people, and they would supply organically grown plants, fruit and vegetables for local businesses including retail outlets, markets, greengrocers and restaurants and cafes.

“From a social perspective a primary focus of the business would be to provide work opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

“The business has already identified two people with learning difficulties intended to be employed at the location.

“The business would also be committed to education groups by establishing links with education providers and local charities.

“From an environmental perspective, the proposed development would make effective use of a historically developed site, which is currently derelict and has a detrimental visual impact on the surrounding area.”

Huntingdonshire District Council
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Lightning in St Neots overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (May 18-19)

Cambridgeshire Weather | Gallery

Pictures show dramatic skies over Huntingdonshire and the Fens

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Work has started on new homes at California Meadows in Huntingdon.

Housing News

Work starts on affordable 56-home development in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Lindsay, 33, of Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon, admitted to six counts of handling stolen goods

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Huntingdon thief jailed after stealing watch, iPod and iPhone from vehicles

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon