An "innovative approach" to offset potential flooding has been taken in the design of more than 100 new homes proposed for the site of a former car showroom and garage near St Ives, developers have said.

The homes, including flats and houses, have raised floor levels, undercroft parking and a boardwalk for pedestrians.

Developers believe they have managed to resolve flooding issues at the site of the old Vindis garage off Low Road, Fenstanton, after discussions with the district council lasting at least two years.

Abbey Group Number Six Ltd, which wants to build 105 homes on the site of about seven acres, has also been in talks with the Environment Agency (EA)and parish councils.

You may also want to watch:

The site is across the road from a marina which connects to the River Great Ouse but developers believe that a flood defence scheme built for the town will also offer the land protection and said the effects of climate change had been taken into account.

A planning application for the homes said: "Despite being defended by flood defence measures the site is constrained by flood risk considerations and an innovative approach to addressing these has been developed by raised finished floor levels, including accommodating undercroft parking where appropriate and providing a raised board walk for use in the event of a flood.

"These measures have been discussed with the Environment Agency and the council. They are required to deliver a safe redevelopment of the site.

The application site is now vacant and being brown field land there is strong planning policy support for redeveloping it for residential use."

It said the site had earlier been earmarked for housing but this had been withdrawn after opposition from the EA.

"The allocation was removed from subsequent versions of the Local Plan owing to an objection being raised by the Environment Agency," the application to the district council said. "The applicants consider, through their pre-application discussions with the district council and the EA that flood risk considerations have been satisfactorily addressed."

The scheme would involve the demolition of the former Vindis premises and its replacement with 67 one and two bed flats, 14 two bed houses and 24 three and four bed houses.