An outline planning application, which has been submitted by planning agent Pegasus Group on behalf of Greystoke Land, seeks permission from Huntingdonshire District Council for a retail park off St Mary’s Road, north west of Tesco.

The planning statement said: “It is anticipated that the proposed uses will complement the existing town centre retail facilities rather than compete with it. The following uses could be accommodated, A1 shops, A3 restaurant, A4 drinking establishment, A5 hot food takeaway, B1 office, B2 general industrial, B8 storage and distribution, D2 vets and car sales and mechanics.”

The development could also feature a skatepark and a multi-use games area, the planning agents said.

If successful the development would be broken down into two phases, with shops, a restaurant, and a skatepark coming first, with business and office units to follow.

At a town council meeting held on March 14, Ramsey Town Council unanimously approved the application.

Town clerk Gary Cook said: “The land was identified for this type of development when planning was approved for the superstore, it will only be of benefit to the town.”

The planning statement said: “The proposed development will create local employment opportunities and new amenity spaces, including a multi-use games area and skatepark for the existing community, whilst improving public access cross the site and to the wider pedestrian network.

“In this context, the development will respect the local character but also move the community towards a more sustainable future through the creation of employment opportunities allowing Ramsey to keep up to date with neighbouring market towns.

“Ramsey is a market town which needs to enhance its retail and business offer in order to regain its vibrancy and ensure it is growing rather than declining. The town needs development of the type proposed to sustain its growth. It should be kept in mind that Ramsey has several permissions for residential development, meaning the town is likely to experience a growth in its population. This will create a further need for more employment space and an expanded retail offer.”

The plans will now be decided by councillors on Huntingdonshire District Council’s development management committee.