The application, which is for a three treatment room dental practice has been re-submitted by planning agent Batement Harris Partnership, on behalf of Dr Jenny Garcia, after they were withdrawn due to parking concerns last year.

Plans were first submitted last April for the new practice, but later withdrawn in September.

Concerns were raised by Cambridgeshire County Council's highways development team, in the first application which said "Huntingdonshire District council should consider if the parking level is sufficient for the type of development proposed".

A new application has now been submitted to the district council, with Godmanchester councillors welcoming the practice.

"The new practice will offer dental treatment which is said to be "of the highest standard" for the local community."

The statement also addresses the issue that Godmanchester has not had a dental surgery for many years.

"The new practice will have three treatment rooms, including a dedicated wheelchair accessible surgery on the ground floor," the statement says.

Addressing the parking concerns, the statement went on: "The previous proposal was deemed unsatisfactory by the highways authority due to difficulties for vehicles turning onto the site.

"Notwithstanding that, the new practice will draw the patient base primarily from the surrounding local population and the majority of patients will thus be able to walk to the practice.

"In addition, for those who live further afield, off- street car parking is available at the Post Street pay and display car park."

However, the highways authority has said that it is deferring making a decision until it has more information on parking.

The application provides three staff parking spaces.

However, the final decision lies with councillors at Huntingdonshire District Council who will discuss the plans in full at an upcoming development management committee meeting.

To find out more about the plans, visit the district council's website.