The application, which was approved on August 5, will be located to the north of Cambridge Road and east of the Loves Farm development and will feature a total of 1,020 homes - of which 28 per cent will be affordable.

It will also feature 18 acres of commercial land which will consist of a hotel, a care home, nursery, a pub, a two-form entry primary school, and business units

There will also be green spaces, play and recreational facilities for residents.

Developers L&Q Estates have said that they are working with Huntingdonshire District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and the surrounding community to bring forward a detailed Masterplan and design code for the site.

Loves Farm phase one was given planning permission in 2005, where developers were given permission to build 1,350 new homes.

Gregg Wilkinson of L&Q Estates said: "Now that planning permission has been granted for this site, we can move forward in developing the detailed proposals for the new community.

"We will involve the local community throughout the process, and continue working closely with Huntingdonshire District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.

"This is an exciting time for St Neots, and we're proud to continue to be playing a key part in its growth, building on the back of our previous and current development at Loves Farm."

The site is part of the St Neots Eastern Expansion as identified in the Huntingdonshire Local Plan, which was formally adopted earlier this year.

As part of the proposals, L&Q Estates is making financial contributions to help enhance secondary school facilities elsewhere in the town and works to the highway network as well as part-funding health and community facilities within the area.

Alongside Loves Farm, work has started on Wintringham Park for 2,800 homes at the Eastern Gateway to St Neots.

It will deliver 2,800 homes, two primary schools, community facilities including a health centre and business space for offices and industrial units. The start of work coincides with the Cambridgeshire County' Council's submission for a planning application for the first primary school, which is due to open in September 2020.