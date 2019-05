The application, which was submitted by NFC homes, was for homes to be situated north of Buryfield.

However, at a meeting of Huntingdonshire District Council's development management committee, councillors voted to refuse the application because of the potential affect it could have on people living in the village.

The refusal notice said: "The construction of up to 83 new dwellings and commercial space on this greenfield site would represent a significant encroachment of built development in the countryside causing adverse harm to the intrinsic rural character of the surrounding area."

You may also want to watch:

The decision comes after more than 80 comments were received by the district council from residents in the area, with all objecting.

Concerns were raised about the "increase in traffic" that the plans would have on an "already congested area" and that the site would be close to a flood plain.

One resident said: "I feel this development will cause excessive extra traffic on Tunkers Lane and Owls End, creating difficulty exiting Pound Road and congestion and danger at the Bury school area. Bearing in mind that most houses average two cars and every one that works will need to travel by car. Any large scale development in Bury will also cause more problems with shortage of school places and doctors and dentists."

Alongside residents, Bury Parish Council also objected to the plans, saying: "The site is poorly related to the main local services and facilities of Ramsey - 2.8km to the town centre; 3.4km from the secondary school; and 3.8km from the supermarket. Even in Bury it is 700m from the primary school, 750m from the shop, and 800m from the bus stop. This will limit the opportunities for walking and cycling, increasing reliance on use of the private car, even for local journeys."

The applicant has six months to lodge an objection with the Planning Inspectorate.