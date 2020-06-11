Create an open plan living space with a new home extension. Picture: Binney and Sims Design Create an open plan living space with a new home extension. Picture: Binney and Sims Design

Katie Davies-Binney explains how Binney and Sims Design offer services throughout Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire for families to help design their new home extensions and find the added space they want to create in their current home.

Q: Why should I consider extending my current home?

Typically, families that need more space will consider moving home, however, this is not the only solution to obtaining that extra space required. People often love where they live for many reasons - location, schools, family and friends. There is no need to leave all this behind as Binney and Sims can help you create the added space you want in your current home.

Our range of flexible design packages makes it easy to plan your home extension, simple to arrange and you’ll have access to all the advice and guidance you need.

Q: What can I use my new extension for?

A home extension can give you space for more bedrooms, create an open-plan living space or provide that extra bathroom your family needs.

It may also be useful for creating a home office space, especially where people have needed to work from home recently. It may have taught you how important it is to have a dedicated room in the house to work comfortably, keep organised and stay productive.

We’ll help you build a home extension that makes the home you love, even better.

Q: What if I’m not sure what I want my extension to look like?

Every family is different, which is why I like to get to know clients, to capture that individuality in every home extension we work on. You’ll be involved in every aspect of the design and planning process to make sure we create a space that works for you.

We often like to work and present several designs for a client. You can then choose the elements from each that you liked best. We can also offer ideas that you might not have even considered. This all falls under the price of our Householder or Concept Design Package, so you don’t have to worry about running up a hefty bill.

We’ll submit all planning applications on your behalf, helping you to avoid delays or costly mistakes.

Q: How can you help make planning and building my extension easier?

We’ll manage the submission of your planning application and will let you know once it has been received, what the decision date is and if there are any comments or queries from the Local Planning Authority whilst the application is live.

We understand that there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to the build process, this is why we can offer flexible add-on services, like structural engineering and setting out drawings, to suit your timescale

We will also be happy to help you obtain budget prices from local builders.

Q: How can I get in touch?

You can get in touch with us over the phone or by email. We can then arrange to have an initial meeting either in person or by video call depending on your availability.

Every member of our team is a part of the local community. We’re an independent local firm committed to helping you create the home of your dreams.

Visit binneyandsimsdesign.co.uk for a full list of our planning and design services.

Email info@binneyandsimsdesign.co.uk or call 01480381614 or 07506 592140 to discuss your new project or ask us any questions.