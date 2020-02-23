The Victoria Inn, stands by a green in a quiet residential area of the town centre near the fire station.

Huntingdonshire District Council approved the conversion of the pub into five flats and Huntingdon Town Council had already given the scheme the thumbs up.

However, the district council was concerned about the level of attempts made to sell the pub as a going concern, although this was offset by support for the change by residents.

Some backed the plan saying a public house in a residential area was not appropriate and that noise and litter problems had decreased since the pub closed. They also said more residents and children had been using the green.

A petition was also submitted by agents for the developer with 36 signatures from local residents saying they were not opposed to the loss of the facility.