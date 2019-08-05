They include the Great Fen, one of the nation's biggest wetland recreation projects which is developing a 9,000-acre site north of Huntingdon, the restoration of gravel workings at Fen Drayton for an RSPB reserve and the Ouse Washes. Natural Cambridgeshire, made up from a wide range of organisations in the county including councils, conservation charities and housing developers, is behind the plan to bring the area of Cambridgeshire's nature sites up to the national average. At present the county has one of the nation's smallest areas of land managed for nature at just eight per cent, and Natural Cambridgeshire wants to double this to 16 per cent. The project was launched by Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, and James Palmer, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, at separate events at Waterbeach Barracks, near Cambridge, and the Hamptons, Peterborough. Natural Cambridgeshire said the sites were both