Councillor Ian Bates, the chairman of the county council’s economy and environment committee, said the new homes would be a ‘good thing’ for Huntingdonshire and could bring more people to the town centre.

At a meeting of the committee on Thursday, councillors gave their feedback to the application, which will now be passed onto Huntingdonshire District Council for consideration in the weeks ahead.

Cllr Bates said: “The outcome of the meeting was very positive. There was a good debate by people representing all parties and we discussed issues that had arisen. There was some discussion about a pedestrian crossing being built but this is a bigger issue, and will be discussed at a later stage.

“What we approved were the basic principles. These include the land, the homes and the schools that have been proposed. We have also asked the developer for a section 106 contribution to towards expanding St Peter’s School.”

A section 106 order is designed to address issues that a new development may place on local infrastructure. It is a legal agreement between authorities and the developer.

The application for the new properties has been submitted by Bloor Homes and it will feature two, three and four-bedroom homes, with Bloor saying some 40 per cent will be affordable.

It will also feature two new access points, the first off Ermine Street to the sites eastern boundary, and the second from the A141 that runs along the southern boundary.

Cllr Bates added: “I think that this is really positive for Huntingdonshire. Stukeley is so close to the town centre and I hope that it will bring more people to the High Street and spending money in the town. I am sure that Huntingdonshire District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council will work together to provide what is best for the future of the town.”