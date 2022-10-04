Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Piranhas team swim to league victory

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:00 PM October 4, 2022
Swimmers Noah Taylor and Felicity Fitzgerald collecting the Junior Fenland League Group C trophy

Swimmers Noah Taylor and Felicity Fitzgerald collecting the Junior Fenland League Group C trophy - Credit: Huntingdon Piranhas

Huntingdon Piranhas Swimming Club is celebrating a win from the 2022 Junior Fenland League. 

The Piranhas played in the Group C Final against Bottisham, Mildenhall, and St Neots for the group C final and were able to win the group and lift the JFL group C shield and trophy.  

Over more than 45 heats, the team earned 155 points, and beat the second placed club by seven points in a close finale. 

Swimmers representing Huntingdon Piranhas for the final were: Noah Taylor, Felicity Fitzgerald, Austin Elliott, Madeleine Coxsedge, Isaac Blewitt, Lily Walsby, Jack Clipsham, Barnaby Elliott, Taylor McCarthy, Finlay German, Connie Wells, Neve Taylor, Isaac Lim, and Dixie Swales.  

The coaching team said: "Thank you to Mildenhall Swimming Club for organising the final and congratulations to all of the teams and swimmers. 

"We went for it and we did it. Huntingdon Piranhas won the JFL group C final. What a team - we are so proud of you." 

Huntingdon News

