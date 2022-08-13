Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Godmanchester tearoom supporting adults with learning disabilities celebrates

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:48 PM August 13, 2022
Pinnies Tearoom is run by Mencap Huntingdon, which provides work opportunities for people with learning disabilities

Pinnies Tearoom is run by Mencap Huntingdon, which provides work opportunities for people with learning disabilities - Credit: Huntingdon Mencap

A Godmanchester tearoom that provides work opportunities for adults with learning disabilities is celebrating its tenth birthday.

Pinnies Tearoom, run by Mencap Huntingdon, celebrated 10 years by inviting customers to enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz and celebration cakes over lunchtime on August 10

Rica Scott, who has run Pinnies since it opened, said: "What started off as a small business adventure quickly evolved into an incredible project that offers adults with learning disabilities opportunities in the workplace.

"Pinnies provides a safe space for the people we support to socialise with their peers and feel part of the community. Something that most of us take for granted, but for people with learning disabilities, is not easy to find.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and the services we offer to the community. It is fantastic to be celebrating our 10th birthday."

Pinnies has established itself as a treasured facility in the community for its inclusive spirit and welcoming setting.

Last year Pinnies were given a Covid-19 Community Hero award, recognising the dedication of its team to the community during the pandemic.

