Dame Norma Major at the re-opening of Pinnies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dame Norma was joined by the deputy mayor of the town, Councillor Sarah Wilson, on April 25, with café staff and customers also on hand for the occasion.

Pinnies is a community café run by members of Huntingdon Mencap. It offers a place to go for meals and drinks and is the meeting place for a number of local groups. Pinnies also offers opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to gain work experience and learn vital skills, enabling them to live as independently as possible.

The refurbishment was funded by a grant from the Strangward Trust, and money raised by the Godmanchester Tweed Riders and other sponsored activities.

All the profits that Pinnies make goes directly back into supporting the services offered by Huntingdon Mencap.