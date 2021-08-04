Published: 3:07 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM August 4, 2021

Pigeons on Godmanchester Bridge on the old part of the A14 flyover.

Dozens of pigeons are continuing to perch on a road bridge despite a £65,000 Highways England scheme to get rid of them.

Highways England has installed a metal mesh under the bridge on the former A14 at Godmanchester, now named the A1307, which has prevented the birds from nesting in crevices in the structure - but they have continued to sit on railings on top of the bridge and have started roosting on cables outside nearby homes.

The pigeons have caused a nuisance on the Cambridge Road for many years, leaving a thick trail of excrement and feathers under the bridge which has become a hazard for pedestrians and cyclists.

They are also a potential problem for drivers when a flock of the birds is disturbed and flies across the carriageway.

A further trail of pigeon mess has now been created across the pavement in Cambridge Villas where the birds have taken to roosting on overhead cables outside houses.

Pigeons under the flyover at Godmanchester with the mesh in view.

County and town councillor Graham Wilson said: “I am crossing my fingers that when the winter comes they will move on to somewhere else because they have lost their shelter under the bridge.

“I have heard complaints with people saying they have now moved onto the wires.”

Cllr Wilson said he did not know if Highways England would return to take further measures if they mesh did not prove effective in the longer run.

“It is a tremendous amount of money,” he said.

Cllr Wilson said Cambridgeshire County Council would only take responsibility for the bridge from Highways England - following the downgrading of the road as a result of the A14 upgrade - if it was in good order, which could include the pigeon problem.

A Cambridge Villas resident said: “Since the work has been done the pigeons have moved on to the wires.

“Some people don’t mind them being there but others don’t like the noise and the mess they make.”

Precilia Teeluck, from Highways England, said: “We are aware of the ongoing situation with the issue of excessive pigeon excrement and we also want to see an end to this problem.

“We’ve tried a number of things to solve the problem, such as removing existing birds by hand and fitting metal mesh to prevent further roosting under the bridge.

“The safety of the bridge structure and the drivers that use it every day is our top priority, while also protecting wildlife. We are happy to work with local authorities in the area to rectify the situation.”