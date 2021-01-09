Here are this week's Readers' Photos
Published: 11:00 AM January 9, 2021
- Credit: David King
David King took this image of the removal of the viaduct adjacent to Huntingdon Railway Station, which took place on Boxing Day.
Readers also sent us some beautiful images of sunsets and flooding. Dorothy Smith and David Lloyd sent photos of scenes they came across either in their gardens or while out walking.
If you have a photo you would like to send us, email a Jpeg image to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please provide details of who you are and where the photograph was taken.
