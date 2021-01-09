News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Here are this week's Readers' Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM January 9, 2021   
David King took this photograph of the removal of the Huntingdon viaduct on Boxing Day. 

David King took this photograph of the removal of the Huntingdon viaduct on Boxing Day. - Credit: David King

David King took this image of the removal of the viaduct adjacent to Huntingdon Railway Station, which took place on Boxing Day.

Readers also sent us some beautiful images of sunsets and flooding. Dorothy Smith and David Lloyd sent photos of scenes they came across either in their gardens or while out walking.

David Lloyd took this beautiful sunset in Great Paxton.

David Lloyd took this beautiful sunset in Great Paxton. - Credit: David Lloyd

Dorothy Smith took this image while she was out walking in St Ives. 

Dorothy Smith took this image while she was out walking in St Ives. - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Robert Winter's image of webbed plants in his garden. 

Robert Winter's image of webbed plants in his garden. - Credit: Robert Winter

David King took this photograph while he was out in Huntingdon.

David King took this photograph while he was out in Huntingdon. - Credit: David King

If you have a photo you would like to send us, email a Jpeg image to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please provide details of who you are and where the photograph was taken. 



