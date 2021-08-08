News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Photos from the 2021 Huntingdon Carnival

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:05 AM August 8, 2021   
The 2021 Huntingdon Carnival.

The 2021 Huntingdon Carnival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Here are just some of the images our Hunts Post photographer captured at the 2021 Huntingdon Carnival.

Check out this week's Hunts Post for a write-up of the event and to see more imageThere was plenty of entertainment for visitors at the Huntingdon Carnival.

Huntingdon Carnival started with a parade on the Market Square.

Huntingdon Carnival started with a parade on the Market Square. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Michelle Gauci School of Dance. 

Michelle Gauci School of Dance. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Hands Off Hinchingbrooke group with the community quilt at Huntingdon Carnival.

The Hands Off Hinchingbrooke group with the community quilt at Huntingdon Carnival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

There was plenty of entertainment for visitors at the Huntingdon Carnival.

There was plenty of entertainment for visitors at the Huntingdon Carnival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Generations Dance School performed at Huntingdon Carnival.

The Generations Dance School performed at Huntingdon Carnival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

More photos in this week's Hunts Post.

Huntingdon News

