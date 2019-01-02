Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Officers hope by releasing the images they can reunite the items with their rightful owners.

The property is believed to have come from a string of crimes committed in Cambridgeshire and the surrounding counties between December 9, 2016 and January 9, 2018.

Last month, the gang members were sentenced to a total of 71 years in jail. They had committed more than 200 burglaries, including almost one hundred in Cambridgeshire, estimated to have cost the victims more than £2 million pounds.

The gang members would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in daylight. They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Most were raids on homes, although commercial premises and ATM machines, including several in east Cambridgeshire were also targeted. Norfolk suffered a similar number of burglaries to Cambridgeshire while other offences took place in Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.

On December 7, the gang members were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court by Judge Stephen Holt who described the conspiracy as the most serious he had ever encountered and praised the police approach in tackling the gang.

Nine of the gang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary: Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk – jailed for five years;

John Eli Loveridge, 42, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk – jailed for seven-and-a-half years; John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk – jailed for six-and-a-half years; Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham – jailed for four years; Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow – jailed for six-and-a-half years; Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely – jailed for six-and-a-half years; Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire – jailed for four years; Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk – jailed for five years and Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk – jailed for five-and-a-half years.

A tenth man, Simon Oakley, 45, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norwich, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle on October 31 following a trial. He was jailed for nine years.

Detective Inspector Craig Harrison, who led the investigation, said: “These sentences reflect the scale and impact of this gang’s offending.

“Every one of their crimes had a victim so the trauma and devastation caused in quite a short space of time was immense. They clearly had no care at all for the impact their offending was having on communities, particularly in south and east Cambridgeshire, which were particularly badly hit, and, indeed, across the region.”

Two other men - James Pateman, 55, of no fixed abode, and his brother, Thomas Brown, 54, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridge - were also found guilty of handling stolen goods on October 31 following a trial at Norwich Crown Court. The court heard the men were involved in the disposal of jewellery between March 12 and November 7, 2017. Pateman was jailed for three-and-a-half years and Brown eight years.

Simon Oakley, who owns Stratton Quick Fit, a garage and workshop at Elite Business Park, in Salamanca Road, Norwich, had previously admitted possession of a firearm without a certificate and handling stolen goods.

He provided false registration plates and directed others to commit crime. He helped to hide stolen vehicles and pass them off as legitimate.

Anyone who believed an item belongs to them should send an email to: OperationHawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.

The full list of images can be viewed at: www.flickr.com/photos/ophawksbury.