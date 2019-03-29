Philip Kelly, 35, smashed his way into the first car in St Mary’s Street, Eynesbury, at 4.30am on March 2.

He then smashed the window of the second car in Luke Street, Eynesbury, on March 6 and stole a handbag containing bank cards, sketchbooks, university work, sunglasses, medication and a soft toy.

Kelly, of The Broadwalk, in Eynesbury, used the cards at One Stop, in Berkeley Street, just 10 minutes after the offence and then Premier, in Hardwick Road, about five minutes later.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 25) he admitted two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation and was jailed for 24 weeks.

PC Neal Bartley, who investigated, said: “Kelly targeted these cars and had no consideration for the victims and the inconvenience it was would cause as he stole for his own gain.

“CCTV from both of the shops provided key evidence that identified him as the offender.”