Buckden Pharmacy, in Hunts End, has received hundreds of calls since setting up the service last week which covers surgeries in Huntingdon, St Neots and surrounding villages.

Patients can phone or sign up online to have their urgent acute and repeat medications delivered to their doorstep on the same day as an electronic prescription is received.

Pharmacist Asghar Karim said he knew he had to help after pensioners were standing up to three hours in queues to get medication – putting their lives at risk.

He said that by midday on April 6, his team of five had already received 40 calls for prescriptions.

“It’s a tough time for pharmacies and patients are waiting for hours outside which very concerning as social distancing of two meters may not be adhered to,” Mr Karim explained.

“The victims of all this are the patients as they need to stay home and stay safe.

“It is our job to get their medication to them and we don’t believe we should charge for that.

“Patients can ring me and I will sign them up for this service or they can visit the website and enter their details.

“I have delivery drivers ready to bring their prescriptions to their door free of charge.”

All local surgeries are covered in the scheme, excluding Buckden & Little Paxton Surgery that is also offering prescription delivery.

Mr Karim said that they can also offer help for those that are self-isolating or restricted to pick up times.

He continued: “I have never seen anything like this in my career and no one knows when it will get better.

“This could go on into winter and then there will be the flu jabs and usual winter health concerns to come too.

“For those who may be restricted to pick medicines then please advise your doctor to switch to Buckden Pharmacy for free delivery at home.

“We need to stand together and do what we can to fight this.”

INFO: To sign up to the scheme phone the pharmacy on 01480 810077 or visit www.buckdenpharmacy.co.uk to fill out a form.