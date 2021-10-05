News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Motorist left 'unable to get to work for two days' amid fuel crisis

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:25 PM October 5, 2021    Updated: 5:42 PM October 5, 2021
Employee Matthew Day who works at Cole and Day Petrol station in Somersham said the ques have been huge

Owner William Day of Cole and Day Petrol station in Somersham said the ques have been huge. - Credit: Matthew Day

The boss of a petrol station in Cambridgeshire says he "felt really sorry" for a man unable to get to work for two days amid the nationwide fuel crisis. 

Owner William Day, of Cole and Day in Somersham, said they have ran out of fuel several times over the last couple of weeks and people will start to queue up as early as 4:30am. 

Cole and Day have ran out of fuel several times. 

Cole and Day have ran out of fuel several times. - Credit: Matthew Day

William said: “We have had two deliveries of diesel and have ran out on the same day, business hasn’t actually increased as we would normally sell this amount over a certain amount of time but not in one day.  

“I have been out of diesel now since last Friday and another batch was due to arrive today, but it has not turned up.  

“I still have petrol and we have to put extra people on the forecourt to help out with the massive queues. 

“The queues went all the way down Somersham High Street and I will never forget the first time we had them because one man came and told me that he hadn’t been able to get to work in two days because he didn't have any fuel.

Ques forming outside Cole and Day 

Ques forming outside Cole and Day - Credit: Matthew Day

“He actually came and queued up at 4:30am the next morning just so he could get fuel to get to work.  

"Just dreadful to be honest, felt really sorry for the man."

Ques forming in the evening outside Cole and Day 

Ques forming in the evening outside Cole and Day - Credit: Matthew Day


