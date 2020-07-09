At about 8:30pm on Thursday May 28, two members of staff at the BP Service Station on Eye Road, Peterborough, were assaulted.

The first staff member, a woman in her twenties, had hand sanitiser squirted at her and the second member of staff, a man in his thirties, was pushed and had beer thrown over him.

PC, Tom Todd, who is investigating, said: “This was a worrying incident for the victims and left them both quite shaken.

“They were targeted while just trying to do their jobs and this is unacceptable.

“If you have any information about who the man in the photograph is then please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/34747/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.