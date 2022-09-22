Beryl Haram (left) and Zena White in St Neots Market Square with the petition to reinstate Stagecoach's bus route 66 service - Credit: Hunts Post

A petition has been launched amongst the St Neots community in protest against Stagecoach's decision to cancel bus route 66 from Huntingdon to St Neots.

The petition was set up by St Neots resident Zena White who said she was "just furious" at the decision to axe the route and that now many people will be "stuck" in St Neots.

"I just don’t understand it, and I am so angry that they can do it and nobody comes to talk to any of us," Zena said.

"It’s not like someone comes into town and says ‘look, we’re just going to check who uses the bus and who doesn’t’ and ‘do you think it’s a good idea', you just get told.”

Earlier this week, Stagecoach announced that 18 bus services across Cambridgeshire will be axed as a response to "post-pandemic travel patterns".

The change will be implemented effective from October 30, but Zena and many community members are desperate for it not to happen in St Neots.

Zena added: “I am very, very adamant that something might get done.

"I’m curious that they are going to take something away from so many people, especially on a hospital bus route.

"You can’t visit people and go to appointments if you don’t drive.”

Zena and her friend Beryl Haram came to St Neots Market Square on September 22 armed with clipboards and pens and received more than 100 signatures in under an hour.

Beryl said: "People are very interested in signing because they are quite angry because it's our main bus route. It’s all we’ve got, nothing else."

Joan Logden, who lives in Perry, signed the petition and said she did so "because we desperately need a bus service. It's ridiculous."

Another signee said: "I think it's absolutely appalling."

Zena has lived in St Neots for 57 years and has never not had a bus service to Huntingdon but will struggle to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren if the bus route is scrapped, and many will struggle to get to work.

If you wish to sign the petition, both women said they will return to Market Square regularly to get as many signatures as possible before October 30.

Once collated, the signatures will be sent to the Combined Authority or added to another petition set up by a Fordham resident.



