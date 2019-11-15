The petition, which has been started by Rachel Fabb, says that the crossroads on the B1040, are in "desperate need for better signage and either traffic lights or a roundabout".

Police were called the scene last night, to find a minibus overturned on the B1040 at the Bluntisham/St Ives crossroads.

One man died at the scene, and 19 others were taken to hospital.

The petition says: "For many years local safety groups have been campaigning to try and make the vast improvements needed to this junction and time and time again they have come up against obstacles and rejection.

"I've been travelling along this road for the last 18 years and in that time I have seen some horrendous accidents, lots of near misses and with the traffic increasing year on year the problem is only getting worse.

"On Tuesday this week we attended a local safety group meeting to discuss this specific issue and concern and it was extremely disappointing and frustrating to hear that the group have been battling for years to get improvements done to this road. Despite their extensive efforts improvements haven't been authorised by the council/highways. The stats are there in black and white and the number of accidents in the last month in particular is scary. Another devastating accident this evening and that just shows the problem will not go away."

So far, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened on the B1040 crossroads at Somersham Road at 4:51pm last night.

It is understood that more than 20 firefighters attended the collision last night, alongside police and ambulance crews.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and a team from the East of England Ambulance Service were also at the scene, with the injured being taken to Hinchingbrooke and Addenbrooke's hospitals.

To sign the petition visit: www.change.org/p/cambs-county-council-highways-major-improvements-needed-to-b1040-wheatsheaf-crossroads-main-road-somersham-to-st-ives