More than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the post office to stay where it is and a further 277 have written to local councillor Mike Shellens backing the campaign.

Post Office officials want to transfer the business to the Nisa outlet in Miller Way, close to the West End junction, and have launched consultations.

The move is a continuation of a bid by the Post Office going back more than six years to move services from the post office run by Dave Shaw.

He resigned after he considered options he was offered for the business were not economically viable but the Post Office was unable to find another provider.

Cllr Shellens said the Nisa store was less conveniently placed away from the village centre than the present post office and that the site on the junction did not have safe parking, especially with increased demand from people living on the Brampton Park and Sarazen Gardens developments.

“If it went there we would have to put in traffic control methods such as double yellow lines,” he said.

Cllr Shellens said the proposed new outlet was no bigger than the present one in terms of the post office area and he did not think it would be able to offer the range of skilled services provided by Mr Shaw. He also questioned whether the post office outlet would be financially viable at the new location.

Cllr Shellens, who is co-ordinating the petition in a personal capacity, said: “So far 277 people have written opposing the change and 520 people have signed the petition, with names still coming in.”

He said residents were concerned that the new outlet was less convenient, would attract more traffic to a congested area and bring road safety concerns.

Cllr Shellens said they appreciated the Nisa shop for serving the westerly end of the village but felt it was the wrong location for a post office.

Cllr John Morris, for Brampton, said: “The Brampton NIsa shop is a great local convenience store, lots of friendly staff and very convenient for many people. Suni and his family and staff have worked tirelessly since Covid-19 keeping his shelves well stocked and we are grateful for this and very pleased to have the choice of three convenience stores in our village.

“However we just don’t think the junction of Miller Way is a good location for a post office till point and we have major concerns about increased traffic congestion and road safety issues particularly for children walking and cycling to Brampton Primary School.”

Hayley Brown, Post Office change manager, said: “We want to make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The Post Office said the new location would create a modern retail environment, be open seven days a week doubling opening hours, enable customers at the main banks to access their accounts and offer services including bill paying, cash withdrawals, foreign currency and home shopping collections and returns.

It said there would be two open plan counters alongside the retail counter and opening times from 7am-8pm. There would be easier access than the present branch which had steps.

Consultations close on September 1 and customers can give their views on postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 276230. Submissions can also be made to comments@postoffice.co.uk, to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS or by telephone to 03452 660115.

Petitions are available at the current post office, the two Co-ops and from Cllr Shellens at shellens@waitrose.com .

The Hunts Post contacted Mr Shaw who said he did not want to comment at this stage.