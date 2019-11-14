LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, PETER WILLIAMS have on the 6TH NOVEMBER 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the TAKE 2 ALEHOUSE of 3 The Rookery, Fenstanton, Cambs PE28 9 LZ for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises (real ales, cider and gin) between 12.00 & 22.00hrs Monday — Sunday. The opening hours may vary but are proposed to be Mon & Tues closed, Wednesday & Thursday 17.00-21.00hrs, Friday & Saturday 12.00-21.00hrs and Sunday 12.00-15.00hrs.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 4th December 2019 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.