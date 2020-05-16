A personal trainer has set himself the challenge of a 27-hour fitness test to raise money for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Liam Rushmer, 36, from St Ives, will be rowing, biking, walking with interspersed press-ups over a 27- hour period today (Saturday) to raise vital funds for the charity.

It costs £2,740 a day to sponsor the research and Liam was inspired to take on this ultimate test of his own fitness levels having lost three people close to him to brain tumours.

Liam is the owner of Fitness Rush, a personal training facility in Old Hurst near Huntingdon.

Currently in lockdown with his family, he is ensuring clients stay fit through online training sessions.

Liam said: “I will be facing my biggest challenge yet, spurred on by the desperate need for more funding to find better outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately a cure.

“I have lost two good friends to brain tumours, one aged 33 and the other 45 ,as well as my uncle, who was 39 years old and dad to two young daughters.

“Peter Rushmer lived in Huntingdon and passed away in September 1999, leaving his wife Jacqui and their children, Emma, four, and one-year-old Jessica.

“He had first been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer which metastasised to his brain.

Despite surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the cancer spread rapidly and became too advanced for further treatment.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and less than 20 per cent of patients survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

“I know my knees aren’t too good but my pain will be nothing compared with what uncle Peter and my friends went through.

“I plan to spend around seven hours and 30 minutes on a rowing machine, six hours and 30 minutes on a recumbent exercise bike and nearly 13 hours on the treadmill.

“In between, I will do 1,000 press-ups and additional exercises, with a 10-minute break between each exercise.

“In total, I will be rowing, biking and walking 100km on each discipline, as well as the 1,000 press-ups.

“So it will be a massive test of mental and physical strength to complete the 300km challenge.

The event is being live streamed and you can watch and make donations via Fitness Rush Facebook page.

Brain Tumour Research spokesman Hugh Adams said: “It’s impossible not to be touched by Liam’s story and, sadly, his Uncle Peter is not alone – some 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year and, despite the fact they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“Like many organisations the coronavirus pandemic has meant a massive financial hit for us, particularly with the cancellation and/or postponement of challenges like the London Marathon, and we are anticipating a loss of 50% of income in the following three months. We are very grateful to Liam and the many others who are helping us through these difficult times.”