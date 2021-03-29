Published: 12:00 AM March 29, 2021

The village of Perry holds a village pub, a Baptist church and sits on the shores of Grafham Water, which has a sailing and bike club and provides lots of open space for visitors.

Eleanor Abbs, a councillor at Perry Parish Council, said during the Covid pandemic the village pulled together to support each other.

“Some of the residents set up a community group where we would do the shopping, collect prescriptions and that was twinned with some residents from Great Staughton and you can add yourself to the group.

“We also use an app and people were putting themselves on the map, so other residents could then see where you could go to ask for help or if you needed your shopping done.

“One of the big things that has happened in the last few months was the London Luton Airport stack consultation which has closed now.

“Myself and another ex-councillor set up a group to get community support and drafted a paper on this.

Eleanor mentioned that they held online quizzes online every month, this was simply by submitting their answers for each question.

She also said one of the highlights of last 12 months was the village celebration of the anniversary of VE Day.

Villagers in Perry enjoying VE Day 2020. - Credit: Eleanor Abbs

A socially-distanced party was organised on the village green where people could bring food for a barbecue and there was music. There were also some socially distanced street parties.

The village shop and Post Office is known as the hub of the village and is run by Nigel and Wendy Noon.

Eleanor says they both work really hard to support the village.

“They both leave their house every morning at 5am in the morning, Nigel then drives around the village, delivering all the papers and Wendy opens the shop at like 5am or 6am in the morning.

“They just work so hard and always have a smile when you go in there and keep the community together really.”

Eleanor mentioned that living near to Grafham Water is lovely to have on their doorstep, she said: “During lockdown it has been really busy down there and it is a real asset to the village.”

Villagers in Perry on VE day 2020. - Credit: Eleanor Abbs



