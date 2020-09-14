Last year people in Cambridgeshire raised £226,800 - including £61,100 in Huntingdonshire - by taking part in a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The £27.5m raised in 2019 is expected to fall to under £8m this year - the lowest amount Coffee Morning will have raised in 11 years.

The charity fears its supporters don’t realise the event is still going ahead – in a new virtual or socially distanced format – and is urging people to find out about the new ways to take part.

Michelle Hutchinson, a senior fundraising manager for Macmillan in Cambridgeshire, said: “There has never been a more terrifying time in recent history to receive a cancer diagnosis with disruption and delays to treatment and fears of increased risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

“A huge 98 per cent of Macmillan’s income is from donations and events like Coffee Morning.

“While Coffee Morning can’t take place in exactly the same way as before this year, there are still lots of ways to get involved.”

To sign up, visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk or call 0330 102 7810.