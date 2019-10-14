Supporters of the campaign will be travelling by train from both Huntingdon and St Neots stations to join the Together for the Final Say march.

The House of Commons is expected to be sitting for an emergency session on the same day as the march, as MPs prepare to mull over the result of negotiations between EU and UK Government officials.

Group member, James Catmur said: "For more than three years, hard-working activists and campaigners here in Huntingdonshire and across the UK have been running street stalls, delivering leaflets, and making the case for a People's Vote to settle the Brexit issue once and for all. Now we are coming together in London to demand our voices are heard.

"Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country.

"The march will be a huge democratic moment for our country as we say loud and clear that, whatever you think about Brexit, the only clear way out of this mess is to give the people the final say."