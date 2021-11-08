Hour long queue formed on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives, with people watching the fireworks from their cars. - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of people ended up watching a fireworks display at Hemingford Grey from their cars as long queues formed on Saturday night.

People have taken to social media to complain that there were hour-long queues on London Road and a two-mile tail back on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives.

Others have said they were turned away from the event.

Many people ended up watching the fireworks from their cars, or parking on grass verges in a last attempt to get to the event.

An hour long queue formed on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives. - Credit: Archant

Other people who were able to get to the event, were shocked to be turned away as the event was full to capacity, despite them having pre-paid tickets.

You may also want to watch:

One woman wrote on the St Ives Facebook group: "Turned away from 2021 Fireworks in Hemingford-Back with a Bang as the event is at all full capacity, turn around and contacted them for refund for prepaid tickets."

Many had to watch the fireworks from their cars. - Credit: Archant

Another person wrote: "That's why the traffic stopped moving, poor show not providing enough car parking. Plus I think they started earlier than advertised.

"Only got to see them from the car whilst queuing on London Road."

Another wrote: "We was sat in traffic from Fenstanton towards St Ives for 50 minutes and missed it."

Another man said: "Fireworks were great but awful. Turned away, especially when you've prepaid for tickets. They also started earlier than scheduled. It was absolutely rammed, busiest I can ever remember it."

Another said: "We managed to eventually get in after parking in the field, however it took over and hour to get out of the field after the fireworks - no traffic marshalls, no traffic management from event organisers - total nightmare with young children in the car.

"Couldn't eat at the event as the queues for food were so long, and there were only three toilets!

"It was oversold and way to little in way of facilities to cater for the numbers they had.

"Will not be going again after this experience, such a shame as all it would have taken is some people in high vis actually managing the traffic flow in and out to avoid the huge delays."

The Hunts Post has approached the organisers of the display who have told us they are not able to comment at this time.