Published: 1:00 PM April 3, 2021

The Eatons community, consists of Eaton Ford and Eaton Socon, which sits on the outskirts of St Neots.

The parishes of Eaton Ford Eaton Socon contain pubs, shops, two primary school, businesses, a bowls club and a host of other amenities.

Derek Giles, Huntingdonshire district councillor for the Eatons ward, said: “I have been so totally overwhelmed with the local residents really pulling together during pandemic.

“Neighbours have been looking after neighbours and they still are, it has been something that has become a really positive thing from this pandemic, how the community have come together to look after one another.

“There are so many examples of this, I had so many people contact me asking me for advice. It was our role as councillors to help them and ensure they got the help they needed.

You may also want to watch:

“The relationship between the Eatons has always been really good and we have always had a good community spirit.”

Residents from the Eatons on VE day last year. - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

St Mary's Church, in Eaton Socon, has also done a lot during the pandemic to help the community.

Reverend Tim Rob and members of the church, helped out with the St Neots Foodbank.

Cllr Giles said: “The community look at the church as the community hub, for example we have two schools in the area and they both get involved with the church. Tim set up several church groups before the pandemic and called it Churches Together.”

“That’s been a great help during the pandemic and of course members of the church have been able to support bereaved people.

"It's been a sad and lonely time for a lot of people and it's that community spirit, which has really impressed me.”

Reverend Tim Rob said: “As a church we have continued to help putting together the collection and distribution of food parcels, on behalf of the community.

“Church members were going out on a weekly basis to co-ordinate that, and that’s included boxes of fresh vegetables.

“This has been an extension of the food bank work, so it's been really encouraging.”

May Day celebrations take place on Eaton Socon village green - Credit: Archant

Eaton Socon has an area outside and alongside the church which is used for events, including a May Day event each year. The May queen and princesses are crowned and the community come together for a weekend of events.