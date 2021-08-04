Published: 7:00 AM August 4, 2021

Flooding in Buckden has meant a blocked drain has overflowed. - Credit: Elisabeth Olding

An 80-year-old widow is “exhausted” after cleaning a blocked drain outside of her 17th century cottage in Buckden due to flooding.

Elisabeth Olding, who lives in Silver Street, fears that her listed property could be ruined if heavy rainfall leads to another flood.

Water overflowing from a drain outside of her cottage has led to flooding “several times a year”.

Mrs Olding says that she has never seen the drains cleaned in the four years she has lived there.

However, Cambridgeshire County Council say that 156 drains had been cleaned in Buckden since December last year and they are happy to clean drains for residents if requested.

Mrs Olding explained: “I am exhausted with trying to get help and my house is deteriorating.

“Every time there is heavy rainfall the drains are unable to cope on Silver Street.

“The drain particularly outside my timber-framed 17 Century cottage overflows within minutes.

“My neighbour and I keep the drain clear as best we can throughout the year. I’m an 80-year-old widow. Should I really be doing this?

“The worry is not just that the timber frame sole-plate of my house will be irreparably damaged - I now have damp patches on my walls - but the planning department is considering building more houses on Silver Street.

“I just wonder if there is a blockage somewhere in the line as only one other further down the road seems to overflow.”

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Our highways team has been clearing a number of drains in Buckden since December last year, 156 in total including 18 in the High Street and 37 in Lucks Lane.

“Our maintenance teams have previously cleared blocked gullies in Silver Street, Buckden.

“However, if any residents in the area are experiencing issues with flooding again, our teams would be happy to come and help resolve.

“Residents can report drain flooding online at https://highwaysreporting.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/ or by calling 0345 045 5212.”

They added: "We are determined to increase the county’s resilience to flooding through our new community flood action programme and we’ll continue to work with partners and residents.”