LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Judith Hall have on the 28th February 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority to vary the licence for Great Paxton Community Village Shop Limited of 48a High Street, Great Paxton, St. Neots, PE19 6RF. By including the hours of 5-7 on thursday's and for the month of December request late opening hours until 21.00 hours.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 27th March 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.