Sophie Jones, 6, enjoyed the creepy crawly exhibit. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Sophie Jones, 6, enjoyed the creepy crawly exhibit. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The family event and dog show was held at the QEII Playing Field, in Little Paxton, and saw more than 1,000 visitors attend.

Entertainment was provided by the Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band, Little Paxton School Choir, Royston Town Band and Porterhouse Jazz 6.

Jenny Gellatly, parish clerk at Little Paxton Parish Council, said this year's event was the most successful yet.

"There was a real buzz throughout the day and we have had lots of positive comments saying how much people enjoyed themselves, and for a lot of people it was their first Paxfest," she said.

Emma Pearce and Edi Sharam 3, with Tom Francis from Sell New Group. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Emma Pearce and Edi Sharam 3, with Tom Francis from Sell New Group. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

"It was a magnificent community event that provided something for everyone. The dog show proved to be very popular and there were more classes this year, including 'best sausage catcher'."

