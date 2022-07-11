Gallery
Dogs, bubbles and miniature railway at Paxfest!
- Credit: HUNTS POST
This year's annual Paxfest & Fun Dog Show has been hailed a "huge success" by organisers.
There was a large attendance, and visitors were able to enjoy music from Bedford Pipe, Cottenham Brass Band , Porterhouse Jazz 6 and crooner Tom Sing Swing.
Families were treated to an appearance from 'Rapunzel' and 'Mirabel' and there were lots of bubbles, party games, singing, donkey rides and a miniature railway, which was a new feature for this year.
Arena entertainment included the Dewey School of Dance who performed four spectacular dances with "stunning costumes".
More than 300 people hopped on the free Ting bus from St Neots to the event in Little Paxton and parish council clerk Jenny Gellatly said "it was great to see the bus well supported".
"Paxfest is a wonderful community event and a highlight in the village calendar. It was lovely to see so many people enjoying the day with their families," she added.
"I would like to thank our fantastic team of councillors and volunteers who helped set up event and stewarded throughout the day."