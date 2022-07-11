Gallery

'Rapunzel' entertained the crowds at the Paxfest event. - Credit: HUNTS POST

This year's annual Paxfest & Fun Dog Show has been hailed a "huge success" by organisers.

There was a large attendance, and visitors were able to enjoy music from Bedford Pipe, Cottenham Brass Band , Porterhouse Jazz 6 and crooner Tom Sing Swing.

There was plenty of musical entertainment at Paxfest in Little Paxton. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Families were treated to an appearance from 'Rapunzel' and 'Mirabel' and there were lots of bubbles, party games, singing, donkey rides and a miniature railway, which was a new feature for this year.

'Rapunzel' and 'Mirabel' put in an appearance at Paxfest in Little Paxton. - Credit: HUNTS POST

'Rapunzel' entertaining at Paxfest with the bubble blower. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Arena entertainment included the Dewey School of Dance who performed four spectacular dances with "stunning costumes".

There was plenty of dancing and arena entertainment at the Paxfest event in Little Paxton. - Credit: HUNTS POST

More than 300 people hopped on the free Ting bus from St Neots to the event in Little Paxton and parish council clerk Jenny Gellatly said "it was great to see the bus well supported".

"Paxfest is a wonderful community event and a highlight in the village calendar. It was lovely to see so many people enjoying the day with their families," she added.

A fun dog show was part of the entertainment at Paxfest. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"I would like to thank our fantastic team of councillors and volunteers who helped set up event and stewarded throughout the day."












